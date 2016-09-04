News 4 EXCLUSIVE: Mother of woman killed in triple shooting speaks out

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Family members of a woman gunned down in a triple shooting are speaking out exclusively to News 4’s Justin Andrews.

Shawndreka Lakes, 20, and a man she was with were shot and killed on September 2.

On September 4, News 4 learned the lone survivor from the triple shooting who is still hospitalized in critical condition is the younger sister of Lakes.

While police are searching for the killer, the mom of the two women is left searching for answers.

“I’m hurting. It might not look like I’m hurting on the outside, but my inside is on fire. I know my daughter and I know she was calling for me,” said Chantey Caves, the mother of the women.

Chantey said her daughter was going to hang out with a few friends.

Juawanna Caves, Lakes’ cousin, got a call that night from her cousin. Juawanna said her voice sounded desperate for help.

“I regret that when she called my phone I didn’t get up to go get her,” said Juawanna.

The man who was with the two sisters was already dead when police arrived on the scene. Shawndreka was transported to a local hospital where

she was pronounced dead. Relatives believe the shooting was a setup.

Chantey has a simple message for whoever is to blame for the death of her daughter and the critical injuries to another.

“Whoever he is, I wish he would come forward. Was it worth him taking my kid’s, my daughter’s life? How can you sleep taking another human being’s life?”

