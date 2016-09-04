Home catches fire after fire on grill gets out of control

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A fire broke out in the 2700 block of Armand Place in the Fox Park neighborhood after a fire on a grill got out of control and spread to the home.

The home caught fire sometime between 1:30 and 2 p.m. The family had gone inside to season their food and when the attempted to go back outside they noticed the doorknob on the back door was hot. They exited the house through the front door and called 911.

Three adults and two children were at the residence when the fire started. None of the residents were injured.

The extent of the damage is unknown. The family cannot stay in the house and will be staying with family for the time being.

A firefighter was transported from the scene to a local hospital with a leg injury. His condition is unknown at this time.

