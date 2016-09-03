Missouri State Highway Patrol increasing patrols for holiday weekend

MISSOURI (KMOV.com) – The Missouri State Highway Patrol wants to remind drivers that enforcement is up over the Labor Day Weekend.

MHSP troopers will be upping patrols on land and on water. Those speeding or not wearing their seat belts should expect repercussions from MHSP troopers. Additionally, troopers will be looking for drunk boaters and will be checking boats for life jackets.

Last year, ten people were killed in Missouri over the Labor Day Weekend.

