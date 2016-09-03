Philando Castile laid to rest in St. Louis

Philando Castile was laid to rest next to his grandmother in Calvary Cemetery. (Credit: KMOV).

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Philando Castile was laid to rest in St. Louis this weekend next to his grandmother in Calvary Cemetery.

Castile’s death made national headlines in July when he was shot to death by a police officer during a traffic stop. His girlfriend live-stream the aftermath on Facebook. Police are still investigating his death.

Although Castile lived and worked in Minnesota where the shooting occurred, he was a St. Louis County native.

"My son was a humanitarian. He was a gentleman he worked for the school district over 13 years, 500 students he knew all of them, names and allergies. He didn't deserve to die in a car with doors locked, seat belt on, a child in the car, a woman in the car. He didn't do anything. I taught him well," says Valerie Castile.

Castile’s mother said she is lobbying for new laws surrounding policing methods.

