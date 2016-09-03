Illinois Governor Rauner pushing for reforms in redistricting and term limits

Ill. (KMOV.com) – Bruce Rauner is not even half way through his first term as Illinois Governor that has been marked by struggles with Democrats and has seen the backlog of unpaid bills climb above $8 billion.

Governor Rauner stressed he cannot fix the state’s problems alone. He said the political fighting with Democrats in Springfield has left Illinois sinking in debt.

Although Rauner said he is willing to compromise, he will not agree to a massive tax hike as he does not believe it will solve Illinois’ financial woes.

Governor Rauner is making a push for reforms in redistricting and term limits. These are two initiatives that he believes could chip away at the Democrats grip on the state government.

Democrats view Rauner as a cut and slash Republican who will only hurt the poor and middle-class. Just last week, Governor Rauner vetoed expanding child care assistance and many Metro-East school districts started the school year wondering if they can survive cuts and delays in funding. The new temporary budget approved this summer expires at the end of the year.

Despite all the conflict, Governor Rauner believes the fighting is worth it. “It’s a privilege. I’m a volunteer, I’m not taking any compensation. I’ve raised six kids here, I love it. This is home.

