Beating victim left for dead, police and family looking for answers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The 19-year-old victim was beaten so badly and left with no wallet, shoes, or even phone, that when he was taken to the hospital, police did not even know who he was.

Alexander, or “Junior,” as his family calls him was found unconscious in the street around 3 a.m. Sunday, August 28. He had been assaulted and left for dead near the flood wall at Mullanphy Street.

Police said he and a friend had gone to smoke marijuana.

Junior’s friend told police he had fallen asleep until they arrived and that is when Junior was found with no wallet, phone, or even his shoes.

Junior’s mother, Olivia, said Junior suffered fractures to bones in his face and his head. As a result, he may be disabled for the rest of his life. Olivia does not understand why someone would carry out such a vicious assault.

“He’s my only son and it breaks my heart to see him like this. It breaks my heart to know that my son doesn’t have a chance to go get married, or have children, or live his life the way he wanted to.”

Junior’s friend suffered a laceration to his head. Police said they found the two men after witnesses reported hearing gunshots coming from a large group of people in the area.

Junior is in critical condition and has experienced brain damage, according to doctors. Junior may be disabled for life. The family is taking donations for his medical expenses.

St. Louis police are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

