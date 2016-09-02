Harris Heroes: Sixth grader starts charity to help other kids

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Dylan Hirth is an 11-year-old who can solve the Rubik’s Cube in 37 seconds.

“I just like the Rubik’s Cube cause it’s a puzzle and I like to challenge myself.”

One day while Dylan was solving his Rubik’s Cube at school, an idea popped into his head.

Dylan wanted to raise money to buy the puzzle toy for kids in Mercy Children’s Hospital to give them something to do during their hospital stay.

He does whatever he can to raise funds including mowing lawns and picking up after his aunt’s dog. Each month, he uses the money he earns each to buy Rubik’s Cubes off of Amazon and then deliver’s them to the hospital.

Dylan has taken his fund raising effort one step further by creating his own charity called Kubes 4 Kidz.

If you are interested in learning more about Kubes 4 Kidz, click here. If you would like to make a donation, you can do so through the Kubes 4 Kidz Go Fund Me page.

