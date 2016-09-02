Suspect who died in officer-involved shooting identified

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – Michael Thompson Jr., of the 10100 block of Winkler Drive, has been identified as the man killed in the August 2nd officer-involved shooting.

St. Louis City Police said an officer fatally shot and killed Thompson Jr. who fired at least one shot at an officer.

Chief Sam Dotson said in a press conference the incident started after 7:30 p.m. when two officers driving in a marked police car tried to pull over a Nissan Altima with out-of-state plates. Police had received several reports of the Altima speeding in the Baden Neighborhood. The driver of the Altima, Thompson Jr., did not pull over and continued driving for at least two blocks on Gimblin Road in north St. Louis. When the car stopped in the middle of the road, the Thompson Jr. got out of the vehicle and ran.

The police officer driving the Tahoe pursued Thompson Jr. on foot while the other officer took the two passengers in the Altima into custody. As Thompson Jr. ran towards a home, he turned and fired at least one shot at the officer. After the initial shot, the officer returned gunfire striking and killing Thompson Jr.

Chief Dotson said based on the investigation, the Thompson Jr. had attempted to fire additional shots, but the gun malfunctioned. At least one shell casing was found at the scene and the shell casing matched the gun that was also found at the scene.

Police said Thompson Jr. was 38-years-old, a convicted felon, and wanted for parole violations.

The dash cam on the police vehicle captured the Altima stopping in the middle of the road and Thompson Jr. attempting to flee, but did not capture the shooting. Authorities are currently searching to see if any other video in the area may have captured the incident.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave and the Force Investigative Unit is investigating the incident. The identity of the suspect has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

This incident is not the first officer involved shooting to take place this week in the city of St. Louis. On Tuesday a suspect was taken into custody after pointing a gun at an officer following a carjacking. The suspect was hit in the leg.

Chief Dotson says this trend needs to stop.

“This is the second time this week that criminals in the community thought it was okay to shoot at police officers, armed with guns, firing at police officers. That has to stop. It’s putting our community at risk, it’s putting our officers at risk. We have to do better than that," Dotson said.

He also wants the public to know they're doing everything they can to keep them safe.

"The message to the community is your police officers are protecting you and doing their job. We've seen it all week long. Our officer do a great job every night and are doing what the community asks of them," added Dotson.

