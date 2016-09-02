Several local police departments have openings but lack qualified applicants

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – St. Louis City is not the only local police department struggling to find qualified candidates to fill vacant positions.

Multiple local law enforcement agencies are desperate to hire new officers, but say they are not receiving enough qualified applicants.

In the last 30 years, the St. Louis population has dropped by about 26 percent. At that time, there were about 2,300 police officers. Today, there are about 1,200 St. Louis City police officers and that number is on the decline. Even though there are 30 new recruits entering the police academy next week, the department is losing two or three officers per pay period which equates to roughly four to six officers each month.

St. Louis Police Chief Sam Dotson said he believes salary is a major factor in the decrease of officers. St. Louis City officers have a starting salary of around $41,000. Dotson said, “municipalities are looking to steal our talent away…” and to do so they are offering higher salaries to officers.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is facing similar problems. Sergeant Al Nothum said he believes the pay coupled with people not wanting to work holidays and weekends are a major reason why they have seen the number of qualified applicants dwindle.

The starting pay for a trooper in the Missouri State Highway Patrol is about the same as the starting pay for a St. Louis City cop. Chief Dotson said he believes the starting pay needs to increase by $8,000-$9,000 for his department to remain competitive.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.