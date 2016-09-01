Metro East man accused of making terror threats

Keaun Cook has been charged with two felonies tied to terrorism. (Credit: KMOV).

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The Madison County Sheriff and State’s Attorney have arrested and charged 18-year-old Keaun Cook with two felony charges associated with terrorism.

Cook has been charged with one count of material support for terrorism and making a terrorist threat. Both are felonies.

On August 24, 2016 deputies from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1300 block of Sir Galahad Lane in Godfrey for a welfare check.

While there, the deputies discovered evidence linking Cook to possible regional terrorist threats.

Investigators say communications, including verbal, email and social media, helped link Cook to the threat.

Although authorities said there is no immediate threat, a preliminary investigation confirmed that Cook had been in contact with individuals he believed would be capable of committing a mass casualty terrorist attack.

They increased security at three to four potential targets in Madison County, stressing this was a very serious threat.

"This is something that was being planned in Madison County and because of the road deputies here in at the sheriff's office taking the info they received, taking it seriously and the aggressive investigation on this, I can stand before you and say we stopped an event that could have been very serious," said Sheriff John Lankin.

Cook's neighbor and family friends describes the teenager as troubled.

"I just think the kid needs help, I don't think hes any kind of terrorist, he might have been looking at ISIS on the internet but I think he's just looking for attention," said Lester Bradford, who lived across the street from Cook in Godfrey.

But investigators are not taking any of this lightly.

“Thanks to the individual who immediately alerted authorities of the actions of this man, and the serious response executed by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, a potentially chaotic and deadly event in the area has been prevented,” said State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons. “My staff is working closely in coordination with the Sheriff’s Office, local law enforcement, and federal authorities to ensure that there is no further risk to the public.”

Investigators would not name the terrorist organization they believe Cook was associating himself. They believe he acted alone but the investigation is ongoing.

Cook was taken into custody and is being held at the Madison County Jail on $150,000 bond.

