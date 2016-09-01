Power restored after break-in at St. Charles substation

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – According the Ameren, about 4,000 customers were briefly without power after an individual broke into the substation and came into contact with a live wire.

The incident happened at the substation in the 3800 block of Huster Road in St. Charles.

Ameren said the individual was not an employee or contractor of Ameren Missouri and the substation had been locked.

