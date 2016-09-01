Fugitive wanted for assault on police officer in two separate incidents

CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Crystal City Police are asking the public for any information about a woman who assaulted a cop for the second time.

According to investigators, a 24-year-old Crystal City woman was handcuffed after a traffic stop, jumped back in the vehicle, kicked the pursuing officer, and evaded police as her companion drove away reaching speeds above 100 miles per hour.

The incident occurred during the early morning hours of August 28 near the Walmart on Truman Boulevard in Crystal City.

Captain Mike Pruneau said one of his officers stopped a black Camero near Ozark Drive and Church Street for having expired temporary license tags.

“The driver identified himself as being from South Hill, Va., but said he doesn’t have a license,” Pruneau said. “The female stated she didn’t have a license. She identified herself as someone else.”

However, when the officers searched the vehicle, they found her driver’s license and confirmed her identity.

“She was a fugitive from Douglas County for assaulting a police officer, and was new to the area.”

The officers last clocked the speed of the Camero at 107 miles per hour before the chase became too dangerous and the officers ended the pursuit.

Pruneau said warrants will be sought on both suspects for traffic violations, resisting arrest, failure to comply, assault on a police officer, and stealing under $500 for taking the handcuffs.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crystal City Police at (636)937-4601.

