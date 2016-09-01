Creve Coeur police host identity theft prevention class

CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis-area leads the nation in identity theft cases, which is why police in Creve Coeur are taking action.

Police said they are constantly taking calls about identity theft, especially during tax season, which is why they are hosting a class at 7 p.m. Thursday to educate people.



The class will outline three important things people can do to fight back against identity theft. Police will go over the warning signs and provide tips on how people can protect their information. They will also explain what to do if your identity is stolen.



Officers said they're not sure why identity theft is so prevalent right now, but it could be linked to the recent data breaches at Schnuck's and Target.



"I have a personal story myself, I recently found myself a victim of identity left. I found two fraud charges on my bank account so it can happen to anybody," said Crime Prevention Officer Doug Manninger.



This is the second class Creve Coeur police are hosting. They had a great turn out last month, which is why they say they're doing it again.



