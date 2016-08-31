ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Paige Hulsey joined the KMOV team as a producer for News 4 This Morning in January 2016 before returning to her reporting roots in August.

Paige grew up on a farm in Bourbon, MO and is grateful for this opportunity to report in her home market. Before moving back to the St. Louis area with her husband, Paige co-anchored WAOW's Wake Up Wisconsin morning newscast in Wausau, WI.

Paige is a proud alum of St. Francis Borgia Regional High School in Washington, MO. She went on to study at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, double majoring in Broadcast News and Rhetoric.

After college, Paige moved to Tianjin, China to teach English at Tianjin Normal University. She got caught up in the excitement of backpacking rural China and southeast Asia for two years. Her adventures took her from the Gobi Desert in Inner Mongolia, to the world's most heavily armed border with North Korea, and to tropical islands off the coast of Cambodia. She continued teaching ESL at Shanghai University of Finance and Economics in Shanghai, China. Between her travels and studies at Drake, Paige developed a passion for women's access to education and human rights. She returned to the States to practice journalism and give a voice to other often neglected causes.

Paige loves to hear from viewers and learn more about the issues each community faces. You can send story ideas to her by emailing paige.hulsey@kmov.com.

You can also connect on Twitter by following @paigehulsey and on Facebook by liking her page.


