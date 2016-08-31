Swansea police officers credited for saving the life of man having a stroke

Two Swansea police officers have been credited for saving the life of a man who was having a stroke. (Credit: KMOV, Swansea PD Facebook).

SWANSEA, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Two Swansea police officers have been credited with saving a man’s life after he had a stroke.

On July 15, Officer Justin Schutzbach was dispatched to the parking lot of the Schnucks in the 2600 block of North Illinois Street. The call reported the Gregory Hughes was sitting in a black Chevrolet Impala and it was believed he was having a stroke. Officer Andrew Hewitt also responded to assist.

When the officers arrived, Officer Schutzbach stayed with Hughes while Officer Hewitt went inside the Schnucks to purchase a bottle of Aspirin with his own money. Officer Hewitt returned to the parking lot, gave Hughes the Aspirin pill, and transported Hughes to a local hospital for further treatment.

After a quick recovery, Hughes returned to the Swansea Police Department to thank the two officers. Hughes doctor told them that the officers’ quick actions not only saved his life, but is the reason why he will not have any long-term disabilities due to the stroke.

