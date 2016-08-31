St. Louis Red Cross in need of more blood donations

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - September is National Preparedness Month, and the American Red Cross is educating the community about how to prepare for an emergency. This comes as they continue a call for blood donations.



The Red Cross is coming off an emergency appeal for blood donations. The nationwide supply was low this summer and St. Louis was no exception.



The Red Cross issued the emergency appeal back in July, asking people to donate blood as soon as possible. Organizers said the response was steady but slow, so they extended it through the month of

August.



The St. Louis chapter supplies blood for the entire state of Missouri, distributing to about 70 to 80 hospitals. They are reminding people that their blood stays in their community.



”The blood supply for the state of Missouri comes through here. In St. Louis, we supply the entire state and we want to make sure that when there are blood drives in a particular community, the blood stays in that community,” said Joe Zydlo, communications manager for the Red Cross.



The Red Cross said their blood supply is usually low during the summer months because people are out of town. Another reason is because school is out over the summer and about 15 percent of their blood drives are at schools.



Local hospital get a majority of their blood from the Red Cross, but officials said their supply is not running low.



Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved