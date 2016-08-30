The Memphis Redbirds wrap up a difficult season with a long road trip

(KMOV.com) -- The Memphis Redbirds are ending the season on an 8-game road trIP against two of the best teams in the Pacific Coast (Class AAA) league in Oklahoma City and Round Rock, a tough conclusion to an even tougher season.

The Redbirds expected to have Tim Cooney and Marco Gonzales in their rotation but both ended their seasons in spring training with arm injuries. Alex Reyes and Luke Weaver were both called to the big club, leaving a handful of pitchers trying to make a comeback or just trying to hang on.

Despite the turmoil, the young club is 63-73 after clubbing the Dodgers affiliate (75-60) Monday night. Memphis cranked out 15 hits, including seven doubles, in an 11-4 win, and the seven doubles were two shy of the team record. Memphis’ 15 hits were the most since having a season-high 17 at Albuquerque the first game back from the All-Star Break July 14.

Deck McGuire missed out on a win for the 11th-straight start, and despite not having a win, in his last three starts he has allowed four earned runs on 12 hits in 18.1 innings (1.99 ERA) and has struck out 24 and walked four. A win would give Memphis back-to-back road wins for the first time since Aug. 2 at Round Rock and Aug. 7 at New Orleans.

Jeremy Hefner (3-6, 5.21) makes his second start of the season tonight at Oklahoma City, which is less than 60 miles from his hometown of Perkins, Oklahoma, and 120 miles from his residence in Owasso. Hefner picked up a win in his last start in front of the home-state crowd, when he worked 6.0 innings April 20 and allowed two runs on four hits. Tonight’s start will be Hefner’s fourth of the season overall against the Dodgers, and he is 1-1 with a 4.77 ERA (8er/15.1ip) in the previous three. Hefner has pitched 86.1 innings for the Redbirds this season, which is his most in a campaign since pitching 130.2 for the New York Mets in 2013.

BY THE NUMBERS

•.359 batting average for Efren Navarro on his 9-game hitting streak (14-39)

•.225 caught stealing percentage by Memphis catchers (31-107) is the lowest in the PCL

STATS AND TRENDS

• Memphis’ 58 players on a roster this season are its most in franchise history, topping 2002’s 56.

• Memphis’ road record of 24-40 is the worst in the PCL.

• Memphis ranks 10th in the PCL in ERA (4.79), 10th in batting average (.264) and 15th in fielding percentage (.976).

• Memphis has played 45 one-run games this season, the second-most in the PCL behind Round Rock’s 48, and the Redbirds have the league’s eighth-best winning percentage in one-run games (.511; 23-22).

• David Washington’s 28 total home runs between Memphis and Double-A Springfield are tied for seventh-most in all of minor league baseball, but he has hit just one in the last 22 games. His 28 bombs leads the Cards minor leagues.

• Arturo Reyes, Mike Mayers and Matt Pearce are tied with three other pitchers for the most wins in the Cardinals organization this season (9)

• Efren Navarro has driven in seven runs in the last nine games after having three RBI in the 14 previous games

-•Breyvic Valera has gone hitless in back-to-back games just once in 32 games since July 29

• Carson Kelly has a hit in 22 of the 31 games he has played in Memphis with three separate five-game hitting streaks and another four-game streak

• Sam Tuivailala’s 17 saves this season are tied for fourth-most in the PCL and tied for ninth-most in a single season in Redbirds history

• Josh Lucas struck out at least one batter in his last eight outings with Double-A Springfield