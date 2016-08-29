KMOV a proud sponsor of Autism Speaks Walk

Dr. John Constantino studies the visual interactions between toddlers, their version of social cues, to figure out where in the brain they occur in an attempt to find better treatments and eventually a cure for Autism.

(KMOV.com) – Three cousins with autism are participating in the Autism Speaks Walk in Forest Park and they are making a big impact on the world around them. Michael Wingbermuehle is 15-years-old and is the third cousin in his family to be diagnosed with autism along with John Houston, 21, and Ray G’Sell, 22. Ray’s mother, Marge G’Sell, said, “There was no clear pathway. The doctor says your son has autism. See ya next year.” As the boys have grow...

Three cousins with autism are making a big impact on the world (Credit: KMOV).

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- KMOV is a proud sponsor of the 2017 Autism Speaks Walk, Saturday, October 14 at the Upper Muny Lot.

Autism is the fastest growing serious developmental disability in the nation, affecting 1 in 68 children. An autism case is diagnosed every 11 minutes and you do not have to search far to find a family you know that has been affected by autism. The Autism Speaks Walk is a day to come together as a community to help raise funds to further the understanding of autism, environmental risks and potential treatments.

Festivities begin at 8:30 on October 14. This one stop shop for families with autism includes entertainment, a Resource Fair and an interactive Kids Zone.

The walk will begin at 10am.

To register to learn more about how you can help, click here.

