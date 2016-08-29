2 new Missouri laws now in effect

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Two new laws took effect on Sunday, one to help fight opioid addiction, the other could reduce speed traps.

Pharmacists can now sell Narcan without a doctor's prescription. Anyone who administers Narcan will not face criminal charges, but the immunity is only granted if 911 is called when it is administered.

Overdoses are the number one cause of injury-related deaths in the U.S. An estimated 47,000 people died of drug overdoses in 2014.

The drug has the ability to bring a heroin user out of an overdose. Advocates said the new law will help save lives. A box of Narcan costs about $150.

Two years ago, Gov. Nixon signed a bill allowing first responders to carry Narcan. St. Louis County and St. Charles County police started carrying it within the past year.

Another bill that went into effect bans police departments from requiring officers to write a certain number of tickets. It also stops supervisors from encouraging officers to write more tickets.

This bill is different from senate bill five, which limits how much money local governments can collect from traffic fines.

This law means there could be fewer speed traps. It also caps traffic tickets at $200.

It's an effort to ease concerns that police are being pressured to write traffic tickets, especially at the end of the month. Supporters of the bill say this will protect people from being treated like ATMs, to add more revenue and preserve city officials' salaries.

Republican Senator Eric Schmitt, who sponsored the bill, spoke about it days after Gov. Nixon signed it into law last month

"I think it's the reason why a lot of people lost faith in a lot of institutions and it's a shame, but I still remain confident. The truth is here that people had be preyed upon, tax payers had been preyed upon for years," said Schmitt.

If mayors and other city leaders refuse to follow the new law, they could face a misdemeanor charge.

