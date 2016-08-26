System wrap: The minor league cupboard isn’t bare, but it is pretty thin at the upper levels

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The good news is that the Cardinals were able to fill some key pitching spots with the promotions of Luke Weaver and Alex Reyes from Class AAA Memphis.

The bad news is that there isn’t a whole lot of talent ready to challenge for major league spots for some time.

The Cards have some exceptional young talent down in rookie ball, short season and Class A. In fact, of the Cards’ top 30 prospects, most of the best talent that is not already in the majors or injured, resides in the lower levels. It is very hard to predict how a player will develop who is 19 and in his first season of professional baseball. The majority of those top 30 lower level players are not expected to make a debut until the end of the decade.

So, with that in mind, here are five players who could help the Redbirds next year and then four who I like as players to watch in the future.

Harrison Bader is the reason the Redbirds felt comfortable trading highly regarded center fielder Charlie Tilson for Zach Duke. Bader is the #3 rated player in the Cards’ minors behind Reyes and Weaver, who are now both of the big club. Just 22, Bader has above average tools and excellent outfield range. He has above average speed and is an excellent base runner to go along with his hitting ability. Bader hit .286 with 13 bombs at Springfield and while he has not yet found his stride at Memphis, he projects to be an everyday center fielder, possibly as early as 2018.

Carson Kelly will not be ready for full-time catching duty until about 2018, partially because at 22, he still needs another year and partially because Yadier Molina is not ready to retire. Kelly, a converted third baseman, has thrown out 34 percent of the runners who tried to steal this year, a very respectable number. His hitting has come around at Memphis (.298, and six homers at Springfield earlier in the year. At 6-2, 200, many feel he is too big to be a catcher, but he has shown improvement every year and figures to push for a spot after next season.

Corey Littrell is a name no one remembers. But he came along with John Lackey from Boston in exchange for Joe Kelly and Allen Craig. Lackey is gone but Littrell, 24, will force the Cards to make a decision about elevating him to the majors soon. He is a very effective left-handed reliever, pushing his fastball to about 90, but commanding all four of his pitches extremely well. He is averaging a strikeout an inning at Memphis and figures to be a solid choice against lefties out of the pen.

Austin Gomber is a big boy who gets a lot of strikeouts without an overpowering fastball. Some scouts project him to the big leagues by the end of next year, but I’m thinking 2018 is when he will contribute. He is just 7-8 at Palm Beach and Springfield but has a good ERA (2.69), gets a lot of swings and misses on his change up, and commands both sides of the plates with all his pitches. At 6-5, 235, Gomber will grow into that body and looks like he could develop into a middle of the rotation guy.

Mike Mayers did not have a good debut for the big club but remains a potential starter in a year or so. His ERA is just 2.84 and with a mid-90s fastball and good command, he still projects as a bottom of the rotation starter. Cardinal fans should not judge his potential by one start. He was in Class AA just a short time before his promotion to Memphis and still needs some minor league work to be ready.

And don’t forget Marco Gonzales and Tim Cooney, both of whom are recovering from injuries but could be factors in 2017.

A couple of minor leaguers to watch, in no particular order are;

Sandy Alcantara, 20, who routinely throws 99-101 mph is still throwing 95 in the late innings. His command was an issue and the fastball was straight early in the year but he has an 11-5 curveball with good rotation and depth, according to scouting reports. I saw him throw this year and while his fastball had late life, he got hit hard because there was little movement. But scouts say his curve ball and slider are much better now. He has 137 whiffs in 109 innings, and at 6-5, 170, has room to muscle up.

Magneuris Sierra, 20, will not compete for a big league spot for a couple of years but looks to push for an outfield spot because of his bat (.298 in Class A) and range.

Jack Flaherty, 20, shows up high on the Redbird prospect list (#4), but he will need to develop before he is a serious challenger for a spot on the big club. He’s 6-4, 220 and a number one draft pick, but is 3-9 on a dismal Palm Beach team. He surrenders a hit an inning so he is either predictable or lacks deception. He is a good three years away.

Edmundo Sosa, has a chance to be an everyday infielder for the Cardinals, possibly by sometime in 2018. Sosa is an excellent defender, with good range but a tendency to overplay balls. Scouts project his offense as his greatest asset, and they say he is the best shortstop prospect in the organization. I saw him play early in the year and his natural ability is impressive. Consistency is not so don’t look for him until 2018-19.