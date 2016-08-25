Injured Hazelwood officer flown to same rehab center as Ballwin officer Flamion

A Hazelwood police officer was injured in an accident on August 25 (Credit: KMOV).

Hazelwood police officer Craig Tudor was seriously injured when his police cruiser was hit by another car. The cruiser flipped over. Credit: Hazelwood PD

HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – On Wednesday, a Hazelwood police officer was flown to a rehab center in Colorado, health officials say.

Injured Hazelwood Officer Craig Tudor was taken by ambulance from Barnes Jewish Hospital to Spirit of St. Louis Airport in Chesterfield where he was flown to Craig Hospital in Colorado for more treatment.

Craig Hospital is a noted rehabilitation center for those with spinal cord and brain injuries.

Officer Tudor was responding to an emergency call on August 25 when his squad car got into a rollover crash on Dunn Road near Interstate 270.

Police said Tudor was driving to assist another officer on a call and had his lights and sirens on at the time of the accident. A silver sedan tried to make a left turn onto Dunn and hit the cruiser head-on. The impact caused the police cruiser to travel off the road, hit an embankment and flip over. The police cruiser landed on its roof.

Tudor was trapped inside and had to be cut out of his vehicle by first responders at the scene. He was then airlifted to Barnes Jewish Hospital.

Hazelwood Police Chief Gregg Hall said Tudor has some paralysis and can only communicate via facial expressions.

The driver of the silver sedan refused treatment and is cooperating with investigators.

A prayer vigil was held on August 26 for Tudor in the parking lot of the Hazelwood Police Department.

Many residents and the Hazelwood Police Department wanted to raise money to help pay for Tudor's medical expenses. There is a fund available at US Bank for anyone to give a donation.

Missouri State Highway Patrol is helping to investigate the crash.

Tudor will join Ballwin police officer Michael Flamion at the same Colorado Hospital. Flamion was shot during a traffic stop and left paralyzed in July.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.