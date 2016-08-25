Ladue High School students adapt while school is under construction

LADUE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – When students returned to Ladue High School this fall, the scene was similar to a home remodeling show.

“Over the summer, we relocated 44 classrooms. Eight are on what was our baseball field, five were moved into our wrestling area, another five moved into our upper gym, and then nine moved into the library,” said Brad Griffith, Ladue High School Principal.

The classroom relocation is the result of a massive renovation to the existing school building and the addition of a new wing which will be focused on STEM learning initiatives.

While the school is under construction, about 60 percent of the classrooms are unavailable for use. This forced administrators to get creative while maintaining a comfortable learning environment for the students.

“We really tried to create a classroom sense that was very similar to what we had in the past,” said Donna Jahnke, the Superintendent of the Ladue School District.

The students do not seem to be too affected by the construction, the seniors had a little bit of fun and dressed up like construction workers last week to kick off the new school year.

