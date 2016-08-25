MoDOT reopens all lanes of I-44 after weekend construction

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – All lanes of Interstate 44 between Jefferson and South Vandeventer Avenue have reopened after MoDOT closed the lanes for maintenance during the weekend.

During the interstate closure, several ramps in the area were also closed to traffic.

The closure was part of the ongoing construction and bridge work along Interstate 44 in St. Louis that will last through the end of the year.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.