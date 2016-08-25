Local non-profit hoping to raise money for K-9 officer memorial

FENTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – After the death of two St. Louis County K-9 officers earlier this week, a local non-profit is trying to raise money to build a memorial to honor the department’s working K-9s.

PAW Stoppers, Inc. assists police canine units by raising and allocating funds to alleviate some of the cost burden K-9 officers place on police departments.

PAW Stoppers is hoping to raise $10,000 through a GoFundMe account to build a statute to honor all canines that have worked for the St. Louis County Police Department. The bronze statue will sit atop a pedestal that will display the names of all past, retired, and current canines. It will also serve as a location to hold memorial services for all retired and fallen canines.

Zar, an active K-9 officer for St. Louis County Police Department, passed away earlier this week.

PAW Stoppers hopes to have the project completed by this fall.

To donate to the PAW Stoppers GoFundMe, click here.



