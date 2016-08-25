Man says he was pushed off lawn mower, asked 'What the [expletive] is your problem?'

HOUSE SPRINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigating after two men had conflicting reports of an alleged assault that involved a lawn mower and wooden pole on August 12.

A man told deputies the person who assaulted him asked, “What the [expletive] is your problem?” before pushing him off his lawn mower on Vin Mill Drive in House Springs.

When questioned, the man behind the alleged assault told deputies he was driving down a private road when the other man threw a set of headphones at his vehicle.

When the driver turned his vehicle around and confronted the man who threw the headphones, the latter grabbed a 2x2 wood pole and waved it around as if he was going to strike him. The man who was inside his vehicle pushed the one who was waving the pole and drove home.

The two subjects have not been identified as warrants are still pending.

Neither man was injured in the incident.

