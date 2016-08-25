Mets get their exercise chasing 19 Cardinal hits in 8-1 drubbing

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Jacob deGrom may have needed to ice his neck as well as his arm Wednesday night after the Cardinals’ offensive machine pummeled him for 12 hits and three bombs in just 4.2 innings en route to an 8-1 Redbird victory.

The Mets pitcher spent a lot of time snapping his head around, watching Matt Carpenter (16), Randal Grichuk (17) and Stephen Piscotty (19) rifle home runs that chased him after 94 pitches.

When the bombardment finally stopped, the Cards had pounded out 19 hits, tying their season high to move back to 9 over evens and retain their 1 ½ game lead over Miami for the second wild card spot.

“We had a lot of hits early but didn’t get a lot of runs until Stephen’s ball gave us some room,” said Mike Matheny following the game. “I love watching them mash. They can put up a crooked number in any inning.”

For his part, Piscotty was analytical as always, saying the Cards saw the ball very well and conceded that deGrom left some balls in the middle of the plate. But he also observed that Carlos Martinez worked quickly, something that fielders really appreciate. “He’s my favorite pitcher to play behind,” Piscotty said. “He works fast and gets us in the dugout quickly and that helps us have quality at bats.”

Martinez was in complete control for all eight innings he worked, throwing 97 pitches, giving up just four hits and inducing 12 ground balls. “Starting pitching sets the tone,” Matheny said. “Carlos was very good tonight. It was really just a continuation of his last outing. He had good location and used his breaking ball and change very well. He had good movement in the bottom of the zone.”

Matheny also said Martinez has learned that when he throws with high velocity, he cannot be as fine with his control and has learned to back off a little.

Martinez, now 12-7, threw 60 strikes and was helped by two double plays, his 26th and 27th on the season, seven short of the franchise record.

Couple that performance with an absolutely devastating offensive attack and the Mets were lucky to escape with only an 8-1 loss as the Redbirds left 10 men on base.

Matt Carpenter crushed a home run in the bottom of the first inning, his only hit of the night. But every other Cardinal in the lineup including Martinez had at least two hits. Piscotty and Yadier Molina had three and every player except Carpenter raised his season batting average.

The Cards go for the series win Thursday night behind Adam Wainwright, with a chance to move a season-best 10 games over .500 and pressure San Francisco for the first wild card spot and a home game.