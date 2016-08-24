Another municipality rejects restaurants with topless waitresses

ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – St. Peters officials are one of a growing list of local cities attempting to take a pre-emptive stand against body paint and indecent exposure.

Social House II closed its doors in the Delmar Loop in June after a lengthy battle with University City over their liquor license.

City officials and residents took issue with the bar’s waitresses, who serve customers topless with body paint made to look like clothing.

Amid the controversy, many other cities took action to make sure a similar restaurant would not be able to call their community home.

Maplewood was the first city to take action by banning body paint in establishments that serve alcohol. This week, St. Peter’s officials hope to do the same.

St. Peter’s Mayor, Len Pagano, said the intent of amending the city’s code is to protect the health safety and general welfare of city residents.

