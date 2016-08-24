Northbound I-170 re-opens near Midland after vehicle fire is put - KMOV.com

Northbound I-170 re-opens near Midland after vehicle fire is put out

OVERLAND, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Northbound Interstate 170 near Midland was closed for around 30 minutes Wednesday due to a tractor trailer fire.

Overland Police rerouted traffic off the interstate at the Page Avenue exit. Drivers were encouraged to seek an alternative route and to expect delays.

The highway re-opened around 3:30 pm.

