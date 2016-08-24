Police say suspects stole thousands of dollars worth of sunglasses

Chesterfield is looking to identify the subjects in this photo in connection to a robbery. (Credit: KMOV).

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Chesterfield police are asking for the public’s help identifying three subjects who they stole hundreds of sunglasses worth thousands of dollars.

According to investigators, on August 24, three suspects forced their way into the Solstice Sunglass Outlet on North Outer 40 Road after the store had closed for the day. Police say they were dressed in dark clothing, hoodies, masks, and wore gloves.

Authorities said the people in the security photo were in the store earlier in the day and may have additional information related to the case.

If you can identify anyone in the video or have additional information related to the case, contact the Chesterfield Police Department at 636-537-3000.



Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.