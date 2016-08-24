Ready to strut, St. Louis?

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) Calling all animal lovers, fitness and health lovers, and people who like parks. Okay, the list could go on. That’s because Strut Your Mutt has something for everyone.

Come join this year’s dog walk and fundraising event in Tower Grove Park, and be prepared to have loads of fun while raising money for animals. Folks at the event last year helped raise more than $40,000 for animals in the St. Louis area. This year the goal is $50,000! You can choose to raise funds for our region, or directly for your favorite participating animal welfare organization. (See the list, below.)

Strut Your Mutt is much more than a charity walk! It is a fun-filled festival where four- and two-legged participants of all ages can take part in activities like doggie yoga, pet portraits, music, contests and more. For information about parking, activities and vendors check out the event guide!

Participating Partners

To make an offline donation click here.

Register here.

Strut Your Mutt is organized by the Best Friends Animal Society. Best Friends is the only national animal welfare organization dedicated exclusively to ending the killing of dogs and cats in America's shelters. A leader in the no-kill movement, Best Friends runs the nation's largest no-kill sanctuary for companion animals, adoption centers and spay and neuter facilities in Los Angeles and Salt Lake City as well as lifesaving programs in partnership with more than 1,400 rescue groups and shelters across the country. Since its founding in 1984, Best Friends has helped reduce the number of animals killed in American shelters from 17 million per year to an estimated 4 million. By continuing to build effective initiatives that reduce the number of animals entering shelters and increase the number who find homes, Best Friends and its nationwide network of members and partners are working to Save Them All®.

To become a fan of Best Friends Animal Society on Facebook go to: http://www.facebook.com/bestfriendsanimalsociety

Follow Best Friends on Twitter: http://twitter.com/bestfriends