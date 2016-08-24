Reyes unfazed by bigger stage and different role, 'he’s answering the bell every time'

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Unlike so many young, exciting minor leaguers who come to the bigs with mediocre results, Alex Reyes keeps getting better.

The likeable 21-year-old whose career was accelerated due to injuries in a somewhat inefficient bullpen has made the transition from starter to reliever seamlessly and quite impressively. Although he started 69 games in the minors, he has been used exclusively in relief by the Cardinals, something he was never asked to do before his MLB promotion. It has not bothered him.

“I’m comfortable coming out of the pen. I’ve been given enough time to get warm. It’s a little like a start except you’re coming in in the middle of the game,” he said.

Mike Matheny agrees.

“He looks unfazed by any situation we put him in. And you don’t know (how you’ll handle that) until you get here. We’ve had some tough ones for him and we’re kind of gradually giving him more responsibility and he’s answering the bell every time. I don’t think that’s going to be an issue. It’s just whether his stuff is on that particular day. So far, his stuff has been very good.”

Reyes has yet to surrender a run in his five major league appearances, fanning 13 Major League Baseball players in his first 9+ innings of work. Reyes’ career minor league strikeout totals were impressive – 449 in 334 innings – but that was largely at lower levels against players who will never play in the majors. His success thus far is nothing short of amazing, especially given that he had only thrown 65 innings this year because of a 50-game suspension for marijuana use.

“I’ve been attacking the strike zone and trying to consistently throw strikes. My arm feels good, my body feels good. I’m gaining confidence and trusting my stuff.”

Reyes declined to say that his five appearances thus far this season have been the best he’s thrown all year, but it obviously has been. “Yadi’s been great. I respect him and I haven’t shaken him off yet. I’ve just been trying to keep the ball down and be consistent.”

That consistency proved elusive at Memphis. While he continued to rack up huge strikeout numbers in his 65 innings (93), his earned run average was rising, as were his walks. When the Cards summoned him to St. Louis, his ERA was nearly 5 and he was giving up about a hit an inning.

Instead of that trend continuing or worsening under the pressure of big league baseball, Reyes has focused his considerable talent on succeeding in the majors. His walks per 9 innings is down, as are his hits. His WHIP – 1.3 in the minors – is under 1 in his 9+ innings of work.

And, because he is a starter, Reyes is already stretched out and can throw multiple innings, something the Redbirds will no doubt need down the stretch, as Jaime Garcia seems to be fading and young Luke Weaver is unproven.

“It’s nice to have the best of both worlds,” said Matheny. “We’re stretching him right now so he can pitch multiple innings, but we have him to where he can pitch significant innings. He’s earning that.”