Gyorko, crucial to stretch run, helps the Cards stay loose in the clubhouse and focused on the field

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- On the field before Tuesday night’s game against the New York Mets, Brandon Moss and Jedd Gyorko, in full uniform, stopped playing catch to dance to the country music filtering through an empty Busch Stadium.

They had just left the Cardinal clubhouse after an exchange worthy of the best Laurel and Hardy routine.

“C’mon, time to go,” Moss said.

“Well, let’s go,” Gyorko replied, dressed in a warm-up shirt and pants.

“You don’t have your hat,” Moss said with exaggerated impatience.

“It’s out here,” Gyorko said, pointing the door.

“Did you move your locker outside?” Moss laughed.

This is not the same St. Louis Cardinal team that couldn’t get out of their own way for the first 120 games this season. Tuesday, after a 6-3 road trip and a day off, the clubhouse was loose, the players friendly and at ease. And, at last and at least for now, playing Cardinal baseball.

Prior to the stand-up routine, Gyorko was deadly serious, fielding questions about the Redbirds recent surge and his own contributions which to date have far exceeded expectations. He said the Cardinals do not discuss the wild card race or the progress of the teams fighting it out with the Cards for the two wild card spots. “We don’t worry about it. We don’t discuss it at all.”

Gyorko is one of the big reasons the Cardinals appear to be in the driver’s seat for at least the second wild card spot. His two-run homer in the 9th inning on August 19 in Philadelphia tied the Phillies and the Cards went on to win in extras, just the most recent contribution from a man expected to be a utility player but who has been thrust into a key role for the stretch run.

He shook off a slow start with his new team and in 91 games, is hitting .246 with 20 home runs and 44 RBIs, many of them in clutch situations, illustrating that it is not what you hit, but when you hit it.

“I didn’t really have (a certain number of home runs) I wanted to get to,” he said. “It was a mystery how many at bats I might get. I just had to take advantage of the opportunities when I got them. My approach is to try to hit the ball hard.”

Because any player in the Cards’ lineup can go deep at any time, Gyorko said he feels it wears down the opposing pitcher because of the care pitchers must exercise with every batter in the lineup. The Cards have nine players with 11 or more home runs, a stat that does not surprise Gyorko. “It gets contagious. It rubs off on everyone.”

In a season where Jhonny Peralta, Aledmys Diaz and Matt Carpenter have spent considerable time on the disabled list, Gyorko’s contribution cannot be overemphasized.

“Our depth is starting to show,” he said. “There’s not a huge drop off (when someone is injured or rested). This is the hardest part of the season. A lot of teams are in the same position we are in. We have to push through this and continue to play our best ball of the season.”

Right now, Gyorko said, this current streak of quality play has a little different feel than some of the earlier false starts. He said all facets of the Redbirds’ game are performing well. Young players who made their debut these last few weeks like Alex Reyes and Luke Weaver, have injected energy. “It’s exciting to see guys come up and make their debuts” and provide quality contributions.

Gyorko was reminded that Mike Matheny credited players like him and his next-door locker mate Randal Grichuk with keeping the clubhouse loose. “Is it something about this area of the clubhouse that makes you so playful?” a reporter asked him. Gyorko turned and looked at his locker and earnestly answered that he did not believe so. “It looks just like a locker to me.”

Then, smiling, “I think it’s important to keep the clubhouse loose and relaxed” in good times and bad.

If the Cards recent play is any indication of the way they will finish the season, Gyorko’s contribution cannot be measured just by what he does on the field.