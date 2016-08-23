Florissant asking for the public's help to solve year-old murder

Alan Roach was shot and killed during a robbery at the Montgomery Auto Shop on August 20, 2015. The detectives had been chasing down leads, but none have helped them solve the murder.

FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) – There is a renewed push to help solve the year-old murder of Florissant auto body employee, Alan Roach.

"I've got a wonderful group of investigators they really want to solve this case. We talk about this, this has been a tough one for all of us," said Florissant Police Chief Timothy J. Lowery.

Roach was killed while closing up the auto body and the Major Case Squad was called in to work side-by-side with investigators for the first five days to try and uncover any additional leads. The leads from Major Case came up empty and the Bureau of Investigations has been handling the case since. Authorities have a description of the suspect’s vehicle, but no information on the subject.

"It is a case that we believe that we will solve. We feel that we do need the help of the community to help solve it. Someone has seen something. Someone obviously has been talking about this and we just need someone to make that call."

Roach’s murder sent shockwaves through the Ferguson community.

"We don't have many random homicides like this that occur. Mr. Roach was a very well respected member of the community, a lot of people knew Mr. Roach. [He was a] good friend to many and liked almost anybody he came in contact with. It really has hit our community very hard."

