Number of people dying on U.S. roadways up; distracted driving partially to blame

(KMOV.com) - Every time someone gets behind the wheel of a car, they are in danger.

New statistics show that more people are dying on roadways nationwide compared to just two years ago. A large contributor to the spiking trend is distracted driving.

"Texting is probably one of the most egregious distractions that a person can voluntary engage in," says Michael Right, Vice President of Public Affairs, AAA.

In Missouri, it is only illegal to text and drive if the driver is under the age of 21. For drivers 22-years-old and older, they are allowed to text while driving. Right said texting while driving, regardless of the age of the driver, is a huge safety issue

"Missouri is a real outlier in this area. All of the states adjacent to Missouri have a total ban on texting while driving as to the vast majority of states throughout the country there are only four states that do not have a ban on all drivers from texting," Right said.

According to statistics from the Department of Transportation, 38 percent of drivers in their 20s were using cell phones in fatal crashes.

"If I happen to look over and see either a young person or anyone I say be careful because that's not good you can see them further down the road and somebody can have an accident it's really not even worth it."

The question remains if Missouri will pass a law banning texting for all drivers. Lawmakers have tried each session, but have failed to get a bill passed thus far.

"There's a recent study that came out that suggested that people who live in states that do not have a ban are 17 percent more likely to text while driving then those in states where there is a ban that's a significant number of people that are making a very poor choice."

