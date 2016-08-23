Rockwood students return to school with new kitchen, other improvements

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Students in the Rockwood School District are returning to school this fall to find the first of several improvements to various schools in the district.

The improvements come as a result of the recent passage of a $68 million bond issue.

Uthoff Elementary School has a brand new kitchen that has both cooks and students excited about the new food options.

“The quality of the food is amazing when it comes out, much nicer than a standard oven,” said Pam Bonagurio, child nutrition specialist.

The new oven allows food to be served directly from the oven to the student’s place ensuring a better quality product.

Dr. Eric Knost, superintendent of the Rockwood School District, told News 4 the district is about a third of the way done with the project.

“All of them are about making the environment more conducive for learning for students,” said Knost.

