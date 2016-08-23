St. Louis County raises tobacco purchasing age to 21

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - It's December 1st, which means a new law takes effect. Starting today, stores in St. Louis County cannot sell tobacco to anyone under 21-years-old.

"I think it's very unfair and it doesn't make any sense in my opinion," said Gerald Ezvin, the owner of Jon's Pipe Shop in Clayton.

Ezvin says the new law will have an impact on his business.

"If they do not come to Clayton they will go to St. Charles County or any other county where you do not have restrictive law and we will lose customers," said Ezvin.

If store owners don't comply, they could be fined up to $150 for their first offense.

Ezvin said, "We will of course obey by the law as we respect every ordinance that has been put in place, but it is not serving in a good purpose in my opinion."

Carrie Dickhans, the county's director of environmental health, disagrees. She said, "We're hoping that it keeps those products out of the hands of underage kids because its really a health concern so we want to make sure we're promoting the health of our community."

The county is giving store owners a six-month leeway. They say they're going to use that time to educate people about the new law.

