Utility pole falls on car in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A light pole fell on a car downtown while utility workers were fixing the pole, causing damage to a car nearby.

The incident happened at the intersection of Pine and Broadway Tuesday afternoon.

"There was somebody waiting at the light and the pole fell across the back of their car and there was one occupant in the front," said Todd Waelterman, St. Louis Director of Operations.

Waelterman said crews were working on the street lights along Pine because they were not working. Crews were working to replace the electrical wires underneath the pole when it fell.

"After they opened that hole up to get in there, this pole fell over," said Waelterman. "By looking at it when taking the pole away it looks like the pole was rotten below grade."

The rotted concrete is sometimes caused by salt that is spread on roads and sidewalks during winter weather. Waelterman said most light poles downtown have been in place between 50-60 years. He called this incident a "one time thing" and said crews will use this case to learn and stay alert to other possible problems.

No one was hurt during the incident.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.