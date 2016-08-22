Blues release full promotions schedule for 2016-17 season

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis Blues released their promotional schedule for the 2016-2017 season and they are going all out to celebrate the team’s 50th anniversary.

Some of the giveaways will include bobble heads, jerseys, and a 50th anniversary beer stein. The Blues will also continue to hold Military Discount Nights, Student Nights and McDonald’s 4-Packs.

Blues single game tickets go on sale this Friday, August 26.

For a full list of promotions for the Blues this season visit blues.com/promotions.

