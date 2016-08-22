St. Louis County looking to hire new police officers - KMOV.com

St. Louis County looking to hire new police officers

Posted: Updated:
(Credit:KMOV). (Credit:KMOV).

CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis County Police Department announced on Facebook and Twitter that they are looking to hire experienced officers.

The pay is between $48,000 and just under $73,000. You do not have to live in St. Louis County to be a St. Louis County police officer.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Watch News 4 Now

Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER

Powered by Frankly