Teacher’s new homework policy goes viral

(KMOV.com) – A teacher’s new homework policy is going viral online after a mother shared the image of the note on Facebook.

The note has since been re-shared across social media and on Reddit.

The note that was sent to parents said in part,

“Homework will only consist of work that your student did not finish during the school day. There will be no formally assigned homework this year… Research has been unable to prove that homework improves student performance.”

Samantha Gallagher, of Texas, posted the below photo with the comment 'Brooke is loving her new teacher already!'

