Joy, sorrow and the promise of tomorrow: Cardinal fandom in 2016 a frustrating ride

I have a friend who has been a Cardinal fan all of his life. A friend, remember.

So after the Cards dumped all three games against Pittsburgh to start the season, this friend grew concerned. But then they won four in a row and Trevor Rosenthal had two saves so it appeared as though everything was alright again. They played evens in a 10-game home series but won two straight road series and the Redbird train was streaming along.

When the Cardinals win, my friend is a very happy person. The air is sweeter, colors are brighter, food tastes better. He is outgoing and gregarious, seeking out total strangers and encouraging them to have a nice day. When they play poorly, his company is difficult to enjoy. He talks loudly to the television set, yelling at the pitcher to throw a strike. He becomes upset when players swing at poor pitches and does not hold Mike Matheny in high regard.

So when the Cardinals returned home in late April only to get swept by the Washington Nationals, this friend was indeed a very unpleasant person, especially when they lost to the Phillies and fell below .500 for the second time in a week.

“I’m done with those guys,” he said in utter despair. “I’m not watching any more games.”

Three straight wins in Anaheim caused him to begin peeking at the box scores again and when they won six out of seven, culminating with a three game sweep in Pittsburgh, he was full-time back in the fold. “We’re on the move,” he said. “Here come the Cardinals. We’re home for five straight. We’ll keep it going.”

Nope. Two straight losses to Houston and three miserably awful losses to Texas and all the energy went right out of him. “If this is the way they’re going to play, they can do it without me. I’ve seen a lot of bad baseball in my life. I don’t care to see any more.”

And then the Cards swept the Cubs in Wrigley Field and made the Cubs look bad, his very favorite thing in life. The Cubs looking bad that is, especially when it’s the Cardinals who cause it. Not only was he looking at the Wild Card standings, he was beginning to think that maybe….

Nope. As the Cubs entered a mid-season swoon that so many people had been waiting for, the Cardinals couldn’t get out of their own way, losing two of three in Seattle and three of four to the Royals. The TV remained off, the sports pages unread. Telephone calls went unanswered. He said he was officially and finally writing off the season. “I may become a Cubs fan,” he said without conviction.

But the Cubs continued to stumble and the Cards’ sweep of the 4-game Padres series brought them to within six and half games. The TV came on again, but the sound was muted, a defiant act of reserve, as if to say, “I won’t be fooled this time.” When they moved a season-best nine games over with a win in Miami, the sound came back on, the smile returned. Windows were opened and the sound of small children playing in the street filtered through the house. He held doors open for his wife, put his dirty clothes IN the hamper. I even saw him man-nod toward someone wearing a Cubs hat. It took awhile, but the Cards are back, he confided confidently to me one day. “This will be just like 2006. We sneak in, beat the Cubs and win it all. You just watch.”

Nope. When the Cards lost the series to the last place Reds, I drove by his house, expecting it to be in flames. When they lost the next series to the worst team in the National League, the Braves, I went over while he was gone and locked up all the knives and turned off the gas. Just in case.

Last week, he called me. He confessed that when the Cubs spanked the Cardinals 13-2 and laughed at them, it was a liberating moment. “I realized watching that travesty that they are just not good enough to consistently compete at a high level. You know, baseball is about being consistently good, not occasionally great.” He said he was at peace, that this team had sucked the very soul out of him this year and that he had no more to give. “I’m out,” he said confidently. “The collapse is on.”

And then the Redbirds rallied to win two straight at Wrigley and two in Houston and are eight games over even and all alone for the last wild card spot. Late last night I got a telephone call. The caller simply said in his best Al Pacino, “Just when I thought I was out they pull me back in” and hung up.

If they founder again, I may have to organize an intervention.