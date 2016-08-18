Petition filed to eliminate Recorder of Deeds position in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- There is a new effort in place to try and eliminate the elected Recorder of Deeds position in the City of St. Louis and use the extra money to fund body cameras for police officers.

Earlier this year, a state audit revealed improper construction bidding practices and some improper spending of funds in the Recorder of Deeds office. That spending included $2,378 for rugs for the private offices of the recorder and deputy recorder and $687 for furniture, decorating items, and cleaning supplies.

The audit also confirmed the Recorder of Deeds, Sharon Quigley Carpenter, paid her great nephew $12,255 for work as a temporary contractor.

It is against the law in Missouri for an elected official to hire a relative. Carpenter resigned from the office as a result but St. Louisians voted her back in officer just months later.

Back when the audit was released in January, Carpenter defended her office stating the audit did not find any missing money.

She also stated that while the audit did not paint an accurate picture of her office, she believes the audit will provide for greater accountability for the Recorder of Deeds office and many of the recommendations were being implemented right away.

On Monday, a petition was filed calling for the Recorder of Deeds position to be an appointed position instead of an elected position.

By submitting the petition, supporters hope to get the issue on the November ballot.

The petition was started by the unlikely alliance of Democratic State Senator Jamilah Nasheed and Conservative Businessman and Political Activist Rex Sinquefeld.

Nasheed has been trying for years to get state funding for Body cameras for all police officers.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.