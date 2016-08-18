Student arrested for bringing loaded handgun to McCluer High School

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – For the second time in a week, a student in the Ferguson-Florissant School District has been arrested for bringing a gun to school.

District officials confirm that a student brought a loaded handgun to McCluer High School Thursday morning. A student notified an administrator that a fellow student may have a gun in his backpack. The school resource officer and district security officer escorted the student in question into the principal’s office. While in the office, a loaded gun was found in the student's backpack.

The student was taken into custody and charges are pending. The student will also face consequences according to the Ferguson-Florissant code of conduct.

Parents were notified about the incident and encouraged to remind their children to always report suspicious behavior to an administrator.

