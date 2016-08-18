Join KMOV in support of Pedal the Cause!

KMOV is proud to once again partner with Pedal the Cause, September 23rd and 24th at Chesterfield Amphitheater.
Over the last 7 years, Pedal the Cause has raised nearly $6 million dollars to fund cancer research. 100% of public donations raised are donated back to the Pedal the Cause mission – which is to provide critical funding for cancer research at Siteman Cancer Center and Siteman Kids at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.
We would love for you to join our team and Ride with Kent Ehrhardt! There are three ways to get involved:
Join the KMOV virtual team by clicking here!
A schedule of events for this year’s event can be found here
