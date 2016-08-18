Woman charged with multiple burglaries in the same Metro East neighborhood

Helena Geoppo has been charged in connection to three burglaries in the same Metro East neighborhood. (Credit: KMOV).

SHILOH, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The Shiloh Police Department has charged Helena Geoppo, 35, in connection to three burglaries in the same Metro East neighborhood.

According to investigators, police were called to the parking lot in the 100 block of Yorkshire Lane for the burglary of a vehicle on August 16. At the time, a police report was filed, but no suspects were identified or located.

About an hour later, officers were called to the same neighborhood for reports of car burglaries in the 400 block of Anderson Lane. The person who called police observed a possible suspect in the area and relayed the information of the officers. Officers located the suspect nearby, and took her into custody after a brief foot pursuit.

The following day, the St. Clair County State’s Attorney Office filed three charges of felony burglary against Helena T. Geoppo of the 1200 block of Hollywood Heights Road in Caseyville.

Geoppo bond was set at $50,000 and she is currently in custody at the St. Clair County Jail.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

