Soulard cancels this year's Oktoberfest amid rising costs

SOULARD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Organizers of Soulard’s Oktoberfest announced that this year’s event has been canceled due to the rising costs of putting on the event.

Event organizers say they expect the festival to be back in 2017 and in a new location. The festival will remain in Soulard, but the organizers are looking for a bigger location to hold the hundreds of patrons.



