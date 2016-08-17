6-year-old put on wrong school bus, dropped off alone on busy street

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Ritenour officials announced they will have a staff member riding home on every elementary school bus to make sure every student makes it to the correct destination. This comes after a first grader was put on the wrong school bus then dropped off alone on St. Charles Rock Road on Monday. A letter was sent to parents detailing what they are doing to make sure a similar incident does not happen again. The letter can be viewed by clicking here.

Original Story:

A 6-year-old girl was left wandering a busy street all alone after she was placed on the wrong school bus and dropped off by the driver to fend for herself.

Ritenour School District said a series of mistakes caused the mix-up.

“I mean she could have been raped. Two ladies could’ve have picked her up, two men could’ve picked her up. That’s how kids end up missing,” said Amy Nesbit, mother.

Monday afternoon, the staff at Marvin Elementary where Nesbit's daughter, Wednesday is in first grade, put her on the wrong school bus. The driver then dropped her off at the wrong stop and left her there alone. District policy currently requires all kindergarten and first graders to be picked up from the bus stop by a parent or guardian before the bus leaves to drop off more kids.

When Wednesday got off the bus and did not see anyone, she started walking in the direction she thought she needed to go to get back to her house. Nesbit said her child was missing for an hour and a half when she called the school. The school put her on hold and told her they did not know where Wednesday was.

Luckily, two women spotted Wednesday walking down St. Charles Rock Road and contacted police. The police picked up Wednesday and took her back to the school where she was reunited with her mother.

News 4 asked the Ritenour School District why Nesbit’s child was placed on the wrong school bus in the first place.

“We had some situations with the way we received data. How the student bus routes work, so there is a little confusion around that as well from information we receive from the bus company to put into our data system,” said a Ritenour official.

A company spokesperson for First Student, the company that operates the school bus, said what happened is unacceptable. The incident is currently under an internal investigation and pending the findings of that investigation, the driver of the bus may face disciplinary action.

“The bus driver doesn’t deserve a job. At the end of the day, she shouldn’t have left that child off the bus,” said Nesbit.

Ritenour is in the process of double checking all the busing information making sure all the routes and stops are correct.

