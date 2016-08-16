Man arrested in connection to robberies of Metro East pizza delivery drivers

METRO EAST, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Police have arrested a man they believe is behind multiple armed robberies of Metro East pizza delivery men.

Anthony Scott, 21, has been charged with one count of felony armed robbery and attempted robbery. Collinsville Police say he robbed two Domino’s pizza delivery drivers in separate incidents in the past two months.

Police in Fairview Heights, Caseyville, and Belleville are investigating if Scott is behind similar robberies in their area.

