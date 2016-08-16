Local high school using innovative technology to better train athletes

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – One high school sports team is using technology to gain a competitive edge just like many athletes competing in the Rio Olympics.

The Whitfield School is using a GPS tracker for female athletes on the field hockey and lacrosse teams. Maggie Young coaches both teams and wanted to find a piece of technology to help amp up the female athletics program.

At the start of every practice, each athlete puts what looks like a battery pack in the back of their sports bras. The device tracks movement, heart rate, and body load all in real time. Over time, Young says they can observe each athlete’s patterns and analyze the data.

Whitfield is one of only three high schools in the country that are using this technology. Although the edge may lead to some extra wins, Young insists winning is not the primary motivation behind using the technology.

“Is it at the end of the day about winning? No, it’s really not about the winning. It’s about the process and are we training these athletes appropriately. That’s the biggest thing.”

