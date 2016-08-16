Brentwood business owners: City doing nothing to prevent flooding

Many Brentwood businesses say the city is doing nothing to prevent flooding. Credit: KMOV

BRENTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Business owners in Brentwood are fed up after the second flash flood in eight months has left a mess.

The owners are frustrated because they say the city appears to be doing nothing to protect their property and livelihood from being ruined by flood water.

The owners of St. Louis Strength Academy spent the day cleaning up and wondering if it is time to move their business out of Brentwood.

“That’s what I’m looking into now to figure out, I know other business owners are doing the same. It’s time to get out of this place because the city’s not looking after us,” said Nathan Williams, owner of the St. Louis Strength Academy.

Williams told News 4 as the water rose on Monday, they got out as quickly as they could and were forced to leave everything behind.

Bruce Becker is the landlord and owner of his own business, American Locksmiths, that has flooded six times since 1991. In all those years, Becker said he has seen Brentwood do little to reduce the problem.

“Well, it’s frustrating because the engineering is there, the Army Corp of Engineers knows how to do it, but it’s not happening,” said Becker.

City Administrator, Bola Akande, was in meetings all day, but in an email to said it would cost $35 million to dredge Deer Creek, the source of the flooding. She said Brentwood can not afford the repair on its own. In 2012, Brentwood demolished some apartments to reduce the number of residents in the flood zone. She said a 2013 study recommended buyouts, so the city recently applied for a program that would provide enough money to buyout of elevate four properties.

For business owners, it is too little too late for a problem that has been around for decades. The City of Brentwood said finding a solution is complicated because there are several cities, MSD, and the Army Corp of Engineers that would be involved in designing, coordinating, and paying for any large scale solution.

